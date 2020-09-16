|
HONEY, Dulcie Catherine (nee Thomson). On 14th September, 2020. Peacefully at Carter House Resthome, Te Puke. Aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Colin. Much loved mother of John, Jennifer and Pete, Marilyn, Colleen, Pamela and George, Donald and Billy, Earl, and the late Catherine. Adored Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. "Much loved by all" A service for Dulcie will be held at South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel, Commerce Street, Tokoroa on Friday the 18th September, 2020 at 10.30 a.m. followed by interment at the Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P.O. Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020