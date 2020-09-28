Home

Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Tuesday, Sep. 29, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Dudley Noel HILLS


1937 - 2020
Dudley Noel HILLS Notice
HILLS, Dudley Noel. Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle. Sunrise 19 January 1937. Sunset 25 September 2020. Surrounded by those that loved him in his 83rd year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Rosemary for 63 years. Most cherished Dad and father-in-law of Debbie and Neil, Donna and Mark, Natalie and Barry, Wayne and Lisa, Mike and Maria. Treasured Poppa / class clown of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved him. A truly humorous character gone forever. A service to celebrate Dudley's life will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit street Taupo on Tuesday 29 September 2020 at 2pm to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice, PO Box 950 Taupo, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications to Dudley's family c/- PO Box 940 Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2020
