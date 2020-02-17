Home

Dudley Edwin John MARSHALL

Dudley Edwin John MARSHALL Notice
MARSHALL, Dudley Edwin John. Passed away on Thursday 13th February 2020, in his 84th year. Dearly loved husband of Phillipa. Loving Dad of David and Shahna, Basil and Tina, Jocelyn and Dean, Carolyn and Stuart. Loved brother of Doreen and Trevor (deceased), Perry (deceased) and Verna (deceased), Ray and Lynda. Cherished grandad of Kerry, Joel-lisa, Roydon, Taila, Amy, Anna, Ashleigh, Kyle, Lana, Charlie and Chloe. Great grandad of Akaysha, Tereua, Milan, and Leroy. We never part from those we love, no distance can divide for everyday in memory we walk side by side. A funeral service to celebrate the life of Dudley will be held at Osbornes Funeral Director's Chapel 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Tuesday 18 February at 11am. Thereafter, interment at the Kauae Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020
