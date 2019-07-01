|
JAMIESON, Dudley Athol. On June 28, 2019 at home in Waihi Beach. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Trish. Much loved father and father in-law of Simon and Jo, and Hamish and Nicki. Loved poppa of Lucy, Nick, Tom, Alex, and Zoe. A service to celebrate Dudley's life will be held at Waihi Beach RSA, Beach Road, Waihi Beach on Friday July 5 at 1pm to be followed by private cremation. Communications to the Jamieson family, C/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3610. .
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2019