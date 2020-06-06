|
|
|
MARSHALL, Drew. Born 15 May 1945 and passed away 2 June 2020. Very much loved husband and best mate of Kate. Adored father of William, James, Hamish, Susannah and father in law of Pip, Margot, Mags and Richard. Special Pa of Eddie, Meg, Zara, Sam, Willa, Ollie, Isla, Hugh and Henry. We would like to thank all the wonderful friends, family, carers, Hospice team, Jo and staff at Warkworth Hospital who have supported Drew, Kate and family, with so much love and kindness. Drew will always be remembered as such a good buggar. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020