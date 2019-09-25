|
|
|
YELAS, Dragica. Passed away on 8th September 2019, aged 98 years at her home. Dearly loved wife of the late Grgo. Precious and loved mother of Dushan, Ruzica and Verdrana. Loved Mother-In- Law of Vidok. Much loved Baba of Bianka, Greg, Tracey, Melissa, Ante and Natalija. Loved Great Grandmother of Evan, Skye, Zara, Milan, Jackson, Malia, Cruz, Chanel, Matthaus and Romeo. Rest In Peace our precious Mum, now with our darling Dad, Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Holy Family Church, 94 Taikata Road, Te Atatu Peninsula on Thursday 26 September at 11am, followed by interment at Waikumete Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019