Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dragica YELAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dragica YELAS

Add a Memory
Dragica YELAS Notice
YELAS, Dragica. Passed away on 8th September 2019, aged 98 years at her home. Dearly loved wife of the late Grgo. Precious and loved mother of Dushan, Ruzica and Verdrana. Loved Mother-In- Law of Vidok. Much loved Baba of Bianka, Greg, Tracey, Melissa, Ante and Natalija. Loved Great Grandmother of Evan, Skye, Zara, Milan, Jackson, Malia, Cruz, Chanel, Matthaus and Romeo. Rest In Peace our precious Mum, now with our darling Dad, Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Holy Family Church, 94 Taikata Road, Te Atatu Peninsula on Thursday 26 September at 11am, followed by interment at Waikumete Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dragica's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.