More Obituaries for Douglas WOOD
Douglas William Page WOOD

Douglas William Page WOOD Notice
WOOD, Douglas William Page. Passed away on the 23rd September 2019 at Waitakere Hospital; aged 73 years. Loved husband and friend to Carol, Treasured father, father-in-law and Poppa to Janine Russell and Melissa, Ella, Ava and William. He will be missed but never forgotten. A service to celebrate Doug's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, on Tuesday 1 October 2019 at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice West Auckland would be appreciated and can be left at the chapel.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
