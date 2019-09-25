|
WOOD, Douglas William Page. Passed away on the 23rd September 2019 at Waitakere Hospital; aged 73 years. Loved husband and friend to Carol, Treasured father, father-in-law and Poppa to Janine Russell and Melissa, Ella, Ava and William. He will be missed but never forgotten. A service to celebrate Doug's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, on Tuesday 1 October 2019 at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice West Auckland would be appreciated and can be left at the chapel.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019