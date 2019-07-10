|
|
|
BROADFOOT, Douglas William. Born September 15, 1943. Passed away on July 07, 2019. Dearly loved Dad of Tracey, Kirk, and the late Neill. Beloved Grampy of Elyse, Brooklyn, Charlotte and Gemma. Father in law to Mark and Olivia We will miss your humour and adventurous spirit; Love always. A service for Doug will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10:30am on Friday 12 July followed by a private cremation. All communications to the "Broadfoot Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 10 to July 11, 2019