BAIN, Douglas Taylor (Doug). 21st Battalion. Passed away at Summerset Down the Lane on Friday 19 July 2019, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of Win for 68 years and much loved father and father in law of Norman and Donna, Trevor and Bronwyn, Kevin and Karen, Maurice and Sonia, Ian and Anita. Loved grandpop of 12 grand-children and 6 great grand-children. Celebration of Doug's life will be held at the Waikato Commerce Club at 11am Thursday 26 July. Private cremation to follow. Grateful thanks to the staff at Summerset Down the Lane Care Center. Goodbye Doug, Dad, Pa, Grand pop.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 22 to July 23, 2019
