Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Douglas Stuart (Doug) McLAY

McLAY, Douglas Stuart (Doug). Peacefully slipped away to join Mum on 17 February 2020, at Waikato Hospital, aged 77 years. Most dearly loved husband of Carol (deceased.) and beloved Dad and friend of Katrina and Theo Bongers; Scott; Jason and Sue; Robyn Stewart and Dan DeBoer. Adored Poppa, Poppa Doug and Grandad of Joshua, Kaitlyn; Danielle and Bunty, Jaiveer, Soniya, Aleesia and Jasmine; Lauren and Rayner, Alana; Kerrod and Hannah. Best mate of Buddy and Sunny. Doug's wooden toys are now marketing in the skies. A service for Doug will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 22 February 2020 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the McLay family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
