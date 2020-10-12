|
|
|
ROSS, Douglas Stuart MBE, ED. On 9 October, 2020 at BUPA Remuera Care Centre. Dearly loved husband of the late Marie, beloved and revered father and father-in-law of Kay and Richard, and Quentin and Mary-Anne. Adored grandfather of Jeremy and Anna, Nicholas, Hayden and Brooke. Dearly loved great- grandfather of Pipi, Molly, Cleo, Kenzie, Bronte and Eli. Respected and loved uncle of Peter White. Owing to travel requirements, the date for a funeral service for Doug will be advised.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2020