Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas ROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Stuart MBE ED ROSS

Add a Memory
Douglas Stuart MBE ED ROSS Notice
ROSS, Douglas Stuart MBE, ED. On 9 October, 2020 at BUPA Remuera Care Centre. Dearly loved husband of the late Marie, beloved and revered father and father-in-law of Kay and Richard, and Quentin and Mary-Anne. Adored grandfather of Jeremy and Anna, Nicholas, Hayden and Brooke. Dearly loved great- grandfather of Pipi, Molly, Cleo, Kenzie, Bronte and Eli. Respected and loved uncle of Peter White. Owing to travel requirements, the date for a funeral service for Doug will be advised.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -