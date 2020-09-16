Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Hauraki Plains Co- operating Parish Church
Darlington Street
Ngatea
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas DAVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Selwyn (Selwyn) DAVEY

Add a Memory
Douglas Selwyn (Selwyn) DAVEY Notice
DAVEY, Douglas Selwyn (Selwyn). (of Ngatea). Peacefully at Tararu Rest home, surrounded by love with his family at his side, on 11th September, 2020; aged 85 years. Loved husband and pal of Carol, much respected and cherished Dad of Michelle and Russell, Paula and Alan, Roz and Steve. Adored grandad of Bradley and Casey, Ben and Leigh, and Dan; Abby and Eli; Sam, Devon, Georgia and Isaac. Loved great-grandad of Lucas, Cooper, Blake, and Malia. Selwyn's family would like to thank the staff of Tararu Homes for their loving and respectful care of their Dad. 'Happy memories forever'. A service for Selwyn will be held at the Hauraki Plains Co- operating Parish Church, Darlington Street, Ngatea, on Friday 18th September, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Stroke Foundation of New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 14282, Thorndon Rise Building, Wellington. Messages to: PO Box 25, Ngatea, 3541.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -