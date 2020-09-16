|
DAVEY, Douglas Selwyn (Selwyn). (of Ngatea). Peacefully at Tararu Rest home, surrounded by love with his family at his side, on 11th September, 2020; aged 85 years. Loved husband and pal of Carol, much respected and cherished Dad of Michelle and Russell, Paula and Alan, Roz and Steve. Adored grandad of Bradley and Casey, Ben and Leigh, and Dan; Abby and Eli; Sam, Devon, Georgia and Isaac. Loved great-grandad of Lucas, Cooper, Blake, and Malia. Selwyn's family would like to thank the staff of Tararu Homes for their loving and respectful care of their Dad. 'Happy memories forever'. A service for Selwyn will be held at the Hauraki Plains Co- operating Parish Church, Darlington Street, Ngatea, on Friday 18th September, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Stroke Foundation of New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 14282, Thorndon Rise Building, Wellington. Messages to: PO Box 25, Ngatea, 3541.
