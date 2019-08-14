|
ELKINGTON, Douglas Roy (Doug). On 12th August, 2019. Peacefully at Tokoroa Hospital. Aged 68 years. Much loved husband and best friend of Char. Dearly loved father, father-in-law, Grandad, Great Grandad, brother, brother-in- law, uncle and a friend to many. "Will be sadly missed." Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Doug will be held at The Huntly Rugby Club, 22 Alexandra Street on Friday 16th August at 1 p.m. followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa, FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2019