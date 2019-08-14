Home

Douglas Roy (Doug) ELKINGTON

Douglas Roy (Doug) ELKINGTON Notice
ELKINGTON, Douglas Roy (Doug). On 12th August, 2019. Peacefully at Tokoroa Hospital. Aged 68 years. Much loved husband and best friend of Char. Dearly loved father, father-in-law, Grandad, Great Grandad, brother, brother-in- law, uncle and a friend to many. "Will be sadly missed." Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Doug will be held at The Huntly Rugby Club, 22 Alexandra Street on Friday 16th August at 1 p.m. followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa, FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
