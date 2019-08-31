|
|
|
PRICE, Douglas Rowland. Peacefully passed into the Lord's presence on Wednesday 28 August 2019 aged 76. Loving husband of Frances for 52 years. Proud Father and Father-in-law of Kath and Carlos Miras, Warwick and Amanda Price, Emma and Nick Geary, Elizabeth Price and Andre Haimona. Adored Grandpa of Bailey, Leah, Juliet, Grace and Carter. A service to give thanks for Doug's life will be held at Grace Church, 452 Lower Queen Street, Richmond, Thursday 5 September at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Presbyterian Support, https://psuppersouth.org.nz/donate
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019