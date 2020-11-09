|
|
|
MACOWN, Douglas Ross (Ross). Passed away at The Avenues Care Home Tauranga on 7 November 2020 in his 92nd year. Adored husband of the late Pam. Loved Father and father in law of Keith, Glenn, Gae, Joanne, Adjani and their families. Sincere thanks to the staff at The Avenues Care Home for their special care of Ross. Please consider donations to the Neurological Foundation https://neurological.org.nz/donate/donate-online/. A service for Ross will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road Tauranga on Thursday 12 November 2020 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2020