Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
85 Te Mata Road
Havelock North
View Map
Douglas Neville MATTHEWS

Douglas Neville MATTHEWS Notice
MATTHEWS, Douglas Neville. Passed peacefully at home November 4, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Margaret and much loved Dad and father-in-law to Stephen and Betty, Phillip and Bede, Antony and Jane, Gavin and Antonia, Brendan and Sheena, Justin and Kylie and darling daughter Vanessa. Grandfather to Amanda, Tristin, Deanne, Amy, Louise, Theo, Daniel, Maggie, Josie and Johnny. Grandpa to Maddie and Anna, Jackson and Milly, and Niamh. Doug is survived by his brother Ian and Ian's wife Pat. Doug will be greatly missed by his loving family. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 85 Te Mata Road, Havelock North on Saturday November 7, 2020 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Cranford Hospice would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. "A heart is not judged by how much you love, but by how much you are loved by others." Rest in Peace.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2020
