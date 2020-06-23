Home

Douglas Neale (Doug) SAUNDERS

Douglas Neale (Doug) SAUNDERS Notice
SAUNDERS, Douglas Neale (Doug). Passed away in Thames on 21st June, 2020 (his 68th wedding anniversary). Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Joyce. Adored Dad of Diane and Keith, Sheryl and Neil. Treasured Pop of Julie, Mark, Melissa and Garry, Glen, Kimberley and Gary. Much loved Great-Pop of Maddison, Chloe, Preston, Lauren and Olivia. 'Forever in our hearts'. Privately cremated, in accordance with the family's wishes. Special thanks to the staff at The Booms for their wonderful care.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 23, 2020
