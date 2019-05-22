|
|
|
DENBY, Douglas Milton (Doug). Sunrise 7 June 1933, Sunset 16 May 2019. Dearly loved husband of Harley and loving father and father-in-law of Jane and Brian, Sophie and Russell, Warwick and Paula, and Nigel and Sophie. Also loving step-father to Nick and Erica. Much loved Poppie of Lucy, Simon, Aimee, Sam, Holly, Hamish, Bella, Tom, Charlie, Max, Sophie, Maddie, Brooke and Jordan. A private cremation has been held. A celebration of Doug's life will be held in Auckland on 8 June. Please send any correspondence to 114B Fairway Drive, Kamo, Whangarei 0112.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
Read More