Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas DENBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Milton (Doug) DENBY

Notice Condolences

Douglas Milton (Doug) DENBY Notice
DENBY, Douglas Milton (Doug). Sunrise 7 June 1933, Sunset 16 May 2019. Dearly loved husband of Harley and loving father and father-in-law of Jane and Brian, Sophie and Russell, Warwick and Paula, and Nigel and Sophie. Also loving step-father to Nick and Erica. Much loved Poppie of Lucy, Simon, Aimee, Sam, Holly, Hamish, Bella, Tom, Charlie, Max, Sophie, Maddie, Brooke and Jordan. A private cremation has been held. A celebration of Doug's life will be held in Auckland on 8 June. Please send any correspondence to 114B Fairway Drive, Kamo, Whangarei 0112.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.