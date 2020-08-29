|
MACDIARMID, Douglas. Born November 14 1922, Taihape New Zealand. Died August 26 2020, Paris France at the age of 97. Expatriate New Zealand artist. Adored partner of Patrick. Much loved and loving son of the late Dr Gordon and Mary (Tolme) MacDiarmid, Taihape and Auckland; brother of the late Dr Ron MacDiarmid, Dunedin. Beloved mentor and inspiration to three generations of family and friends. His legacy lives on in his work and through the MacDiarmid Arts Trust.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020