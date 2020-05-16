|
Mc BEATH, Douglas John. Tragically on May 14, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Helen. Loved father and father in law of Keleigh and Todd Smith, and Hamish and Kate. Cherished Grandad of Angus, Rory, and Marnie; and Hugh. Very special friend of Bart, Gemma, and Georgie. A private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date, details to follow. Messages to the 'McBeath Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020