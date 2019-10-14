|
GILLANDERS, Douglas John. Died peacefully 11th October, aged 71 years, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Lyn, cherished father and father-in-law of Sophie and Steve, Iain and Brooke, adored Gramps to Holly, Lachlan and Hector. A celebration of Doug's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, St John's Rd, Meadowbank, Thursday 17th October, at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, donations please to Mercy Hospice. www.mercyhospice.org.nz State of Grace East 09 5270 366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2019