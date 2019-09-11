|
FRAHM, Douglas John (Doug). On Monday 9th September 2019; aged 80. Loved husband of Sue and loved and cherished father of Helen, Trish and John and grandad to his 7 grandchildren and great grandad to Aiden. A much loved and respected brother, father inlaw, uncle and friend to many. A celebration of Doug's life will be held in the Whakatane Baptist Centre, 67 Keepa Road, Whakatane on Friday 13th September at 11am followed by burial at the Hillcrest Cemetery. Communications please to the Frahm Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2019