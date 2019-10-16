Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lychgate Funeral Home
Cnr Johnsonville & Burgess Rds
Wellington, Wellington
04-477 6855
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas CALLANDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas John (Doug) CALLANDER

Add a Memory
Douglas John (Doug) CALLANDER Notice
CALLANDER, Douglas John (Doug). On 12th October 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved Father of John, Susan and Ian, and a much loved father-in law to Kerry and Geraldine. Adored Grandfather (Poppa) to Jason, Amy, Damon, Jaxson, Harley, Genevieve and Siobhan. Great Grandfather to Jade, Oliver and Archer. Doug will also be very sadly missed by his Step Grandchildren Bernard, Andre, Jasmine and step great grandchildren, his special Friend Shane, Lan and family, and Doug's very good Neighbours in Longcroft Terrace. Doug was well travelled and will be very fondly remembered by a large circle of friends in New Zealand and overseas. In lieu of flowers, donations to the RSA would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online at - https://www.rsa.org .nz/donate. A funeral service for Doug will be held in Lychgate Funeral Service, 7 Johnsonville Road, Wellington on Monday October 21st at 11.00AM followed by private cremation. All messages to the Callander family C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington, 6011. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ (04) 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.