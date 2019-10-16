|
CALLANDER, Douglas John (Doug). On 12th October 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved Father of John, Susan and Ian, and a much loved father-in law to Kerry and Geraldine. Adored Grandfather (Poppa) to Jason, Amy, Damon, Jaxson, Harley, Genevieve and Siobhan. Great Grandfather to Jade, Oliver and Archer. Doug will also be very sadly missed by his Step Grandchildren Bernard, Andre, Jasmine and step great grandchildren, his special Friend Shane, Lan and family, and Doug's very good Neighbours in Longcroft Terrace. Doug was well travelled and will be very fondly remembered by a large circle of friends in New Zealand and overseas. In lieu of flowers, donations to the RSA would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online at - https://www.rsa.org .nz/donate. A funeral service for Doug will be held in Lychgate Funeral Service, 7 Johnsonville Road, Wellington on Monday October 21st at 11.00AM followed by private cremation. All messages to the Callander family C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington, 6011. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ (04) 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2019