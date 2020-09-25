|
NOFFKE, Douglas James. Passed away at Cascades on Tuesday 22nd September 2020 aged 76 years, after battle against cancer. Dearly loved father of Sharon and Murray, father in law of Steve and Kandy and grandfather to Max, Zoe, Texas and Stella. A service to celebrate Doug's life will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road on Monday 28 September at 10.30am. All communications C/- Pellows PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2020