Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3578143
Douglas James (Doug) MOORE

Douglas James (Doug) MOORE Notice
MOORE, Douglas James (Doug). Passed away peacefully on Saturday 15 June 2019 at Aparangi Rest Home, Te Kauwhata with his loving family by his side. Dearly loved husband of Noeleen for 74 years. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Bev and Peter Davies; Lionel and Janice; Mike and Ally; Kev and Trish; and Raewyn and Dave Curtis. Loved Pop to all his grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren. A service for Doug will be held at the Apaprangi Rest Home on Wednesday 19 June 2019 at 11 am and this will be followed by another service at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Friday 21 June 2019 at 11 am. Messages can be sent to Doug's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 18, 2019
