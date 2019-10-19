|
MCCARTHY, Douglas James (Doug). On 17 October 2019, peacefully at his home, Tangiteroria. Dearly loved husband of Neta. Loved father and father-in-law of Julie and Gil, David and Nikola, Kevin and Pip, Claire and Barry, Sarah and Grant. Loved Grandpa of his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Aged 86 years. R.I.P Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hokianga Road, Dargaville at 11am on Tuesday 22 October 2019 followed by interment at Mount Wesley Lawn Cemetery, Dargaville. All communications to the McCarthy Family, R.D.1, Tangiteroria 0381
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019