Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas MCCARTHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas James (Doug) MCCARTHY

Add a Memory
Douglas James (Doug) MCCARTHY Notice
MCCARTHY, Douglas James (Doug). On 17 October 2019, peacefully at his home, Tangiteroria. Dearly loved husband of Neta. Loved father and father-in-law of Julie and Gil, David and Nikola, Kevin and Pip, Claire and Barry, Sarah and Grant. Loved Grandpa of his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Aged 86 years. R.I.P Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hokianga Road, Dargaville at 11am on Tuesday 22 October 2019 followed by interment at Mount Wesley Lawn Cemetery, Dargaville. All communications to the McCarthy Family, R.D.1, Tangiteroria 0381



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.