Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas MATHESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas James MATHESON

Add a Memory
Douglas James MATHESON Notice
MATHESON, Douglas James. Passed away peacefully on 24th of August, aged 94. Much loved husband of the late Anne. Fun and loving Dad of Lynne, Dianne, Blair and Scott. Wonderful father-in-law of Bruce, Colin, the late Francie, Sarah and Fay. Perfect Poppa to Carolynne, Anita, Joanna, Phillip, Kirk, Martin, Brieley, Andrea, Kayla and Bethany. Great Poppa to Ethan, Devun, Zoe, Cody, Brynn, Mila, Willow, Jericho, Shiloh, Nina and Rebeka. A service for Douglas will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 11 Vincent Street, Howick on Thursday 29 August at 1.30 pm. The family would love to thank all staff of Ward 8, Middlemore Hospital for their kindness and care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Leprosy Mission New Zealand would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.