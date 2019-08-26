|
MATHESON, Douglas James. Passed away peacefully on 24th of August, aged 94. Much loved husband of the late Anne. Fun and loving Dad of Lynne, Dianne, Blair and Scott. Wonderful father-in-law of Bruce, Colin, the late Francie, Sarah and Fay. Perfect Poppa to Carolynne, Anita, Joanna, Phillip, Kirk, Martin, Brieley, Andrea, Kayla and Bethany. Great Poppa to Ethan, Devun, Zoe, Cody, Brynn, Mila, Willow, Jericho, Shiloh, Nina and Rebeka. A service for Douglas will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 11 Vincent Street, Howick on Thursday 29 August at 1.30 pm. The family would love to thank all staff of Ward 8, Middlemore Hospital for their kindness and care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Leprosy Mission New Zealand would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019