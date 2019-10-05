Home

Douglas James BROWNHILL

Douglas James BROWNHILL Notice
BROWNHILL, Douglas James. Peacefully on 24 September 2019 at Summerset Karaka; aged 88 years. Son of the late Arthur and Dorothy Brownhill. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Frank and Shirley (Putaruru), Ronald and Jan (Perth). Member of the Papakura RSA, CMT Service Number 332474, life member of Papakura Rugby Club and Drury Indoor Bowling Club. Honorary member of the Papakura Bowling Club. In keeping with Douglas' wishes a private cremation has been held.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
