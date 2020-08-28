|
|
|
HITCHCOCK, Douglas (Doug). Born 1st March 1932. Sadly passed away on Wednesday 26th August 2020. Dearly loved husband to the late Gwendoline (Gwen) Hitchcock, much loved Father, Grandfather, Father-in-law, friend, mentor and colleague. He is remembered fondly by many. Due to the current Covid restrictions a private family service will take place on Saturday 29th August, with a memorial service celebrating his life to take place at a later date. Special thanks to the staff at Summerset Heritage Park. Messages of condolence can be emailed to [email protected] Kerry, Alex and George. Dean, Roslin, Anna and Georgina. Glen, Heather, Christina and Isabella.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2020