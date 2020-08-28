Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas HITCHCOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas (Doug) HITCHCOCK


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Douglas (Doug) HITCHCOCK Notice
HITCHCOCK, Douglas (Doug). Born 1st March 1932. Sadly passed away on Wednesday 26th August 2020. Dearly loved husband to the late Gwendoline (Gwen) Hitchcock, much loved Father, Grandfather, Father-in-law, friend, mentor and colleague. He is remembered fondly by many. Due to the current Covid restrictions a private family service will take place on Saturday 29th August, with a memorial service celebrating his life to take place at a later date. Special thanks to the staff at Summerset Heritage Park. Messages of condolence can be emailed to [email protected] Kerry, Alex and George. Dean, Roslin, Anna and Georgina. Glen, Heather, Christina and Isabella.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -