|
|
|
DENLY, Douglas Herbert. Passed away peacefully on the 11th August 2019, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of the late Patricia Muriel, father to Graham and Chris and Yvonne and Ian, and a loving grandad to Melissa and Dougie and Matt and Emily; and great grandad to Adison and baby Grantham; who we will miss and adore forever in our hearts. A funeral service will be held in the Garden Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Thursday 15th August at 11:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019