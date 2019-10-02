|
|
|
TALLOTT, Douglas Henry. Passed away at Edmund Hillary Hospital care on 30 September 2019, in his 77th year. Now at peace after a long struggle and cared for with love from Colleen. Loved dad of Antony and Anne, Mandy and James, and Vanessa. Poppa to David and Chloe, Daniel and Carleen, Ana, Candice and Michael, and Jarrod. Great- Poppa to Isabel, Evelyn, Mila, Poppy, Quinn and Mitchell. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Edmund Hillary Hospital for your great support and care for Doug. It was surely appreciated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. You will be sadly missed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019