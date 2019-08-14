Home

Douglas Henry SEARLE

Douglas Henry SEARLE Notice
SEARLE, Douglas Henry. 15 March 1928 - 11 August 2019. Our darling Dad passed away peacefully, released to be re-united with his sweetheart Una. Dearly loved father of Mary-Lee, Robyn and Fiona, and father in law of Bruce and Philip. Loved Pop of Tara and Melissa, Douglas, Luke and William and their partners and great granddad of Cooper James. A private cremation has been held. Una and Doug will be laid to rest in Hawkes Bay. Thank you to the caring staff at Kiri Te kanawa Resthome, Gisborne. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
