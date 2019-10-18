Home

Douglas Gordon (Doug) TUTILL

Douglas Gordon (Doug) TUTILL Notice
TUTILL, Douglas Gordon (Doug). Passed away at home where he wanted to be on Wednesday 16 October 2019, aged 77 years. Adored husband to Susan of 52 years. Wonderful Dad of John and Mari, Ellie and Derek. Cherished Grandad of Jack, Holly, Bryn, Harry and Luke and Great Grandad of Charlotte. Loved brother of John, Dale and niece Claire. A service for Doug will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road on Monday 21 October at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Harbour Hospice North Shore would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
