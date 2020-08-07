|
|
|
FRASER, Douglas Gordon (Doug). Died peacefully at Masonic Village, Taradale, aged 95 on 4th August 2020. Loved and admired father and father in law of Helen and Graham Penberthy, Michael and Susan Fraser and Alison Fraser. Loved grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 8. A family gathering for Doug will be held at a later date. Ann and family would like to express our thanks and appreciation for the care and kindness of all at Taradale Masonic. Communications to The Fraser Family, Villa 4, 15 Devonshire Place, Taradale, Napier 4112
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2020