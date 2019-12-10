Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:30 a.m.
Milford Baptist Church
3 Dodson Ave
Milford
Douglas George (Doug) SALTHOUSE


1935 - 2019
Douglas George (Doug) SALTHOUSE Notice
SALTHOUSE, Douglas George (Doug). Born: 26 January 1935 Died: 9 December 2019 Doug passed away peacefully at home, and into the presence of the Lord. Loving husband of the late Margaret, dearly beloved husband of Shelley, loving father of Stephen, Elle and Anna, proud poppa to 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. The family is grateful for everyone who filled Doug's last days with joy and love. A funeral service will be held at 11.30am on Saturday 14 December at Milford Baptist Church, 3 Dodson Ave, Milford, Auckland. "The eternal God is your refuge and underneath are the everlasting arms" Deuteronomy 33:27



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
