STEWART, Douglas Elon. Passed away peacefully on Monday 20 January 2020, surrounded by his family. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret (deceased). Much loved Dad to Matthew and Nicholas and adored Granddad to Ocean, Mimi, and Kase. Loved brother to Russ (deceased) Yvonne, Warwick (deceased) Ruve and Greg, loved brother-in-law to Val, Dee and Don and respected uncle to Fiona and Rebecca. A service for Douglas will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home Chapel, 79 Line Road Glen Innes, on Friday 24 January at 11 am followed by private cremation. All communications c/o the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 22, 2020