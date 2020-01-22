Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Wm Funeral Director Ltd
79 Line Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-521 3100
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Morrison Wm Funeral Director Ltd
79 Line Rd
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Elon STEWART

Add a Memory
Douglas Elon STEWART Notice
STEWART, Douglas Elon. Passed away peacefully on Monday 20 January 2020, surrounded by his family. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret (deceased). Much loved Dad to Matthew and Nicholas and adored Granddad to Ocean, Mimi, and Kase. Loved brother to Russ (deceased) Yvonne, Warwick (deceased) Ruve and Greg, loved brother-in-law to Val, Dee and Don and respected uncle to Fiona and Rebecca. A service for Douglas will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home Chapel, 79 Line Road Glen Innes, on Friday 24 January at 11 am followed by private cremation. All communications c/o the above Funeral Home.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -