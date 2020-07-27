Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
1:00 p.m.
July Warkworth Presbyterian Church
5 Pulham Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas GOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Elmer (Doug) GOOD


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Douglas Elmer (Doug) GOOD Notice
GOOD, Douglas Elmer (Doug). Born April 4, 1931 in Saskatchewan Canada. An extraordinary salesperson and Realtor. Instrumental in Supermarket development working for Eli Bond in the 1960s. Loved by his children Ian, Catherine and Robert, 5 Grand children, 2 Great grand children. A wonderful husband to Beryl for 46 years. A celebration of his life at 1pm Thursday 30th July Warkworth Presbyterian Church, 5 Pulham Road. His pain finally over now safe in the arms of Jesus. Correspondence to Beryl Good, 1 Lilburn Street Warkworth 0910.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 27 to July 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -