|
|
|
GOOD, Douglas Elmer (Doug). Born April 4, 1931 in Saskatchewan Canada. An extraordinary salesperson and Realtor. Instrumental in Supermarket development working for Eli Bond in the 1960s. Loved by his children Ian, Catherine and Robert, 5 Grand children, 2 Great grand children. A wonderful husband to Beryl for 46 years. A celebration of his life at 1pm Thursday 30th July Warkworth Presbyterian Church, 5 Pulham Road. His pain finally over now safe in the arms of Jesus. Correspondence to Beryl Good, 1 Lilburn Street Warkworth 0910.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 27 to July 28, 2020