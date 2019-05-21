WILSON, Douglas Dawson (Doug). (All Black 1953 - 1954). On 18th May 2019 peacefully at Kowhainui Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved Husband of Janice for 64 years. Much loved Dad and Father- in-law of Sue and Greg, Pam and Kevin, Shelley and Marcus and Wendy and Shane. Loved Pop of Nathan, Jimmy, Melanie, Douglas, Stacey, Dominic, Bianca, Jacob, and Joel and all his Great Grandchildren. A loved Brother and Brother- in-law of Roger and Margaret, and the late Denise and the late Ron, and Neva and the late Bob. Special thanks to the Staff of Kowhainui Home for their care of Dad. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Doug's service. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Doug's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday 23rd May 2019 at 2.00pm to be followed by a Private Cremation. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2019