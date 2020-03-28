Home

Douglas Charles (Doug) CROSS

Douglas Charles (Doug) CROSS Notice
CROSS, Douglas Charles (Doug). Sadly passed away on the 21st of March 2020. Dearly loved and loving husband of Margaret, cherished father of Kathryn and Matthew, and the late Richard. Treasured and adored grandad to Cody, Angela, Dana, Caitlin and Michelle. Proud great grandad to Lucas and Marcus. Dearly loved son of the late Betty and Gill, and beloved brother of Winnie and Jeanette. In accordance with Doug's wishes a private family service has been held. You will treasured forever in our hearts.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
