ABBOTT, Douglas (Doug). Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Awatere Care Suites, Hamilton, aged 75 years. Devoted husband of the late Dianne. Loving father of Mark and Sheryl, Kerry, Jonelle and Grant. Grandad of Chris, Danny, Liam, Holly, Brodie, Callum and Zoe. 'Now reunited with Dianne, and will always be in our hearts' A celebration of Doug's life will be held at the Ngaruawahia RSA, 4 Market Street, Ngaruawahia on Thursday 6th August 2020 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Waikato would be much appreciated and can be left at the service. All correspondence to the Abbott family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolerton's Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020