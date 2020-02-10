|
LIGGINS, Doug. Passed away peacefully Saturday 8th February in his 97th year at his home for the past year, Rawhiti Estate. Beloved husband of Jean (deceased) and devoted father of David, John and Greg and their partners Mairi (deceased), Chantal and Mandy. Dearest grandfather of Mark, James and Libby, Chloe, Samuel and Jimmy (deceased). A service to celebrate Doug's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 13th February at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020