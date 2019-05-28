|
CLARKE, Doss. Passed peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on 26th May 2019. Aged 99 years. Loving wife of Trevor (deceased). Much loved Mum and Mum in law of Loraine and Ross, Kevin and Tui, Graeme and Shirley, Jeff and Cec. Nana to 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A Service to Celebrate Doss' life will be held at Te Puke Methodist Church/Jones & Company Funeral Services, cnr Oroua and Jellicoe Streets Te Puke Thursday 30th May at 11am. Communications to the Clarke family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2019
