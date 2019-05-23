|
|
|
WHITE, Dorothy Yvonne. Passed away on Tuesday 21 May 2019. Cherished wife of Graham. Deeply loved mother and mother in law of Deanne and Jeff, Clint and Sherri. Adored and loving grandma of Graham, Sam, Alex, Beau, Nick. No flowers by request. Special thanks to the staff of St. Margaret's Hospital for their loving care. A celebration of Dot's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday 25 May 2019 at 1.00 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2019
