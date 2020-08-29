Home

Dorothy Yvonne (nee Meek) (Yvonne) RAINBOW

RAINBOW, Dorothy Yvonne (Yvonne) (nee Meek). Born May 13, 1931. Passed away peacefully on 20 August 2020 with family. Dearly loved wife of Malcolm, Mum of Linda and Garry, John and Christine, Stephen and Denice and Susan and Terry. Treasured and loved Nana of her 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. A beautiful, gentle soul at rest. Forever in our hearts and thoughts. Messages to the Rainbow family 9 Dolman Road, Anstead, 4070, Brisbane, Australia.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020
