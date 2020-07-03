Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
View Map
DYER, Dorothy Winefred (nee Fox). Died after a short illness on 1st July 2020 in Auckland Hospital, aged 91. Dearly loved and darling wife of the late Tony. Much loved and treasured mother of Catherine, Therese, Gabrielle, Gerard, Patrick and the late Bernadette. Fun loving and adored Grandma to Sarah, Matthew, Adriana, Antonio, Alexandra and Brooklyn and much loved Mother-in-law of Garrick, Philip, Nicole, Vicki and the late Toddy. "Always a ray of sunshine and forever in our hearts" Her funeral service will be held at 1pm, Monday 6 July at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland. The Natural Funeral Company 021 234 5650
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 3 to July 4, 2020
