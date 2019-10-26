|
WARD, Dorothy (Dot). On 24th October, 2019 at Matamata County Lodge. Aged 91 years. Finally at peace after a long illness. Loving wife of the late Ray and cherished mother and mother- in-law of Greg and Eileen and Jane and Richard. Dearly loved nana and great nana to all the grandchildren. A celebration of Dot's life will be held at Greg's home, 486 Piakonui Road, Richmond Downs, on Tuesday 29th October at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Special thanks to all the staff at Matamata Country Lodge for all their love and care of our precious Mum. Communications for the family c/- the above address or phone Jane on 027 2080 760. Broadway Funeral Home (Matamata) FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019