Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy WEST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Vida WEST

Add a Memory
Dorothy Vida WEST Notice
WEST, Dorothy Vida. As the sun was rising; peacefully on 4th April 2020 at Whangarei Hospital; aged 102 years young. Recipient of the 1977 Queens Silver Jubilee Medal. Loved wife of the late Charlie. Loved and adored mother and mother in law of Brian and Carolyn. Special and loved grandma of Anthony and Alisha, Michelle, and Rachel and Josh. Long time resident of Jane Mander Retirement Village. Special thanks for the love and friendship to Dorothy by all the staff at Jane Mander. Special thanks also to the staff of Ward 15 at Whangarei Hospital for their tender care of Dorothy. Due to current circumstances, a private cremation is being held with a memorial service to be held at a later date. All communications to The West Family, C/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -