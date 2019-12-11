|
TREHEARNE, Dorothy. Passed away peacefully on 10 December 2019. Greatly loved wife of Ken and mother of the late Paul. Grateful thanks to the extremely attentive Selwyn Heights Care Staff and Selwyn Chaplin, Lucy. Many years member of Mt Roskill Inner Wheel Club, and employee of Auckland Catholic Education Board. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Roman Catholic Church of St John Vianney, 317 Hillsborough Road, Mt Roskill, Auckland 12 noon Friday, 13 December 2019, followed by private burial. No flowers, thank you but donations welcome to the Catholic Caring Foundation, Private Bag 47904, Ponsonby Auckland 1144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019