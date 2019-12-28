Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
03-218 9021
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy TERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy TERRY

Add a Memory
Dorothy TERRY Notice
TERRY, Dorothy. Peacefully in the care of her loving husband Jim and the staff of Calvary Rest Home on Saturday, 21st December 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Deanne and Chris Sara, Wayne and Ali, and Andrea and Norman Sobrien. Adored Nan of Rachel, James, Jeromy, Anita, Philip, Josiah, Elijah and a great grandmother of her great grandchildren. At Dorothy's request a private family service has been held. Messages to Jim, c/- Calvary Rest Home, 215 Centre Street, Invercargill 9812.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -