Dorothy TAYLOR

TAYLOR, Dorothy. On November 4, 2019 peacefully at Remuera Care Home, aged 92 years. Cherished wife of the late Pat. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Gavan, Nicholas, and David. Adored Gran of Emma, Sarah, Stephanie, Caroline, Donna, Nicholas, Joanna, Christina, James and Andrew. Great Grandma of Baby George. A Service for Dorothy will be held at Christ Anglican Church, 169 Ladies Mile, Ellerslie on Saturday 9th November at 11am, the funeral then leaving for the Purewa Lawn Cemetery. All communications to the Taylor family, c/o PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
